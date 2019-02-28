Sprinter Kimberella bows out

Kimberella (centre left) ridden by Paul Hanagan comes home to win The Betway All-weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes

Richard Fahey has called time in the long and successful career of popular sprinter Kimberella.

The Musley Bank handler took the decision after the nine-year-old was found to have a slight problem.

It brings to an end the exploits of a speedster who was successful on both turf and all-weather surfaces.

Kimberella won 12 races and placed a further 23 times in 89 starts and earned over £416,000 prize money after making his debut in May 2012.

"He just had a little issue and I just decided to call it a day with him, but at least he will retire sound in the end," said Fahey.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve and never let you down."

Kimberella's career really took off when he was bought by Thirsk trainer Dandy Nicholls for 31,000 guineas out of Michael Attwater's at Tattersalls Autumn Sales in October 2013, winning six races.

That success continued when he was moved to the Fahey yard early in 2017.

On his second start for the Malton handler, Kimberella won the All-Weather Sprint Championship at Lingfield and also won the Listed Queensferry Stakes at Chester in 2017 and 2018.

"Dandy did a great job before me and I was privileged to get him," said Fahey.

"There were plenty of highlights. Winning on Finals Day was definitely one of them. His Listed wins at Chester would have been quite good as well.

"He was a wonderful horse.

"The girl (Georgia Morrell) that looked after him while he was with us, and her aunt, are going to look after him. Clive (Titcomb) owner has kindly let them have him.

"She is the only one really pleased he is retiring."