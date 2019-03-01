100 winners up for Paul Nicholls in season

Trainer Paul Nicholls: Having a brilliant season

Tommy Silver gave Paul Nicholls his 100th winner of the season when taking the feature Forbra Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

The Ditcheat trainer has been enjoying a golden spell of late as he closes on 3,000 career successes over jumps, having passed that total overall last week.

Tommy Silver brought up the latest landmark triumph under a confident ride from Harry Cobden, who was taking his tally for the campaign to 90.

More Buck's made the running to the 12th fence, but he soon faded and was pulled up before the 15th fence.

Kilcrea Vale led briefly after that, but Cobden soon had Tommy Silver (7-2) in front and the seven-year-old set sail for home.

Calipso Collonges made ground after being held up in last place, but he could never quite get to Tommy Silver, who went on to score by four lengths. Kilcrea Vale was 24 lengths away in third.

Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham tweeted: "Really special to get the hundred up for the season for our sponsor @ged_mason and Morson with a brilliant jumping display from Tommy Silver and Harry. Big well done to all the team involved in every one of the winners! #100"

Nicholls and Cobden had struck earlier with Rhythm Is A Dancer (7-2), who made all at a sedate pace early on in the Wye Valley Brewery 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Earlofthecotswolds looked a threat, but a mistake three out caused him to lose momentum just as Cobden was quickening the tempo on the leader. Earlofthecotswolds had to settle for second place, just a length behind the winner.

Kupatana was an unlucky loser for Nicholls and Cobden, coming down at the second-last fence when holding a two-length lead in the Wye Valley Brewery Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

That left the way clear for Kayf Blanco (13-8) to land a bloodless 42-length verdict for trainer Graeme McPherson and 7lb-claiming conditional jockey Tom Humphries over the only other runner, Jaisalmer.

However, Nicholls did complete an across-the-card treble thanks to The Dellercheck, who was on target at Taunton in the hands of Bryony Frost to give him winner 101 of the season.

Champion jump jockey Richard Johnson took his total for the campaign to 178 on Snapdragon Fire for trainer Tom Lacey in the Will You Marry Me Sean Tinkler Novices' Hurdle.

The 8-15 favourite went on approaching the third-last flight and landed a comfortable 10-length success from Buck's Bin's.