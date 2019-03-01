Winx seeks more history in Chipping Norton Stakes

Hugh Bowman riding Winx winning the Cox Plate

Australian supermare Winx will attempt to claim yet another piece of history when she runs in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

Chris Waller's winning machine stands on the verge of her 23rd top-level success - a figure no horse on the Flat or over jumps can match.

Her victory last time out in the Group Two Apollo Stakes was her 30th on the bounce, with her most recent Group One coming when she won the Cox Plate for a fourth time in October.

This weekend she faces six rivals in a race she has already won three times - with five of them stablemates.

According to the betting her chief opponent is Pat Webster's Happy Clapper, who will be taking her on for a 10th time.

Waller post on Twitter: "She has pleased me since her first up win, her fitness levels have improved and she is following similar trends to previous preparations where her coat is starting to come through and she has pleased us in every possible way.

"I am not going to go too much into worrying about how the race is going to be run but we will simply ensure that she is comfortable through the run, which is what she appreciates, and her turn of foot and acceleration will ensure she is ready to go at any stage of the race.

"Her work over the past week has been very good and I am thoroughly looking forward to Saturday."