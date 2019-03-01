Murphy sticks to Arkle plan with Kalashnikov

Kalashnikov: Heads for the Arkle

Amy Murphy is to resist the temptation to step Kalashnikov up in trip and will instead stick to the original plan of running him in the Racing Post Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Beaten at 1-4 in the rearranged Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Sandown last time out, there had been rumblings of a crack at the JLT Novices' Chase.

Murphy, though, is happy to stick to her guns with last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up.

"Kalashnikov didn't even blow after Sandown. By the time he got to the winners' enclosure he had stopped blowing for whatever reason," Murphy told www.attheraces.com.

"I thought something underlying would come out but thankfully it didn't and we can go to Cheltenham. For whatever reason on that day he just wasn't at the races. We will probably never get an answer. We will carry on what we've been doing."

She continued: "He is in fabulous form. Literally we can hardly sit on him at home he is so fresh. He schooled fantastically on Thursday morning.

"We are not changing tack and sticking to the Arkle. If you go back to the past 18 months, in his Betfair Hurdle, Supreme Novices' Hurdle run and his two novice chases he certainly doesn't lack for speed.

"He is pretty versatile but I think slower ground would play in our favour if there is rain."