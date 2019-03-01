First Flow nears return to action in Imperial Cup

Kim Bailey

Kim Bailey is looking to get First Flow back on the track in the Matchbook Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday week, as long as the ground is suitable.

The Gloucestershire trainer has had to give up plans to switch the seven-year-old to fences because conditions have been too dry, but still needs plenty of rain to get First Flow going again over the smaller obstacles.

"He goes to the Imperial Cup if they get enough rain," said Bailey.

"I'm happy with him, it's just that we've been waiting for soft ground.

"We were going to go chasing with him, but we've given that up and are going to run over hurdles.

"Quite honestly is he good enough to win with that handicap, I don't know, but he is ready to run."

First Flow looked an exciting prospect last season when he won his first three starts over hurdles, but has not been since being pulled up in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.