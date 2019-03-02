One For Arthur heads straight to Grand National

One For Arthur - heads straight to Aintree

One For Arthur will chart a direct route to next month's Randox Health Grand National after skipping a Kelso outing on account of the ground.

Trainer Lucinda Russell had hoped to get a prep run into her 2017 Aintree hero in the Belhaven Brewery Premier Chase, but after walking the track, she opted to take out her stable star.

One For Arthur will now go straight to Aintree on April 6, having unseated his rider in both his runs this term after returning from well over a year on the sidelines through injury.

Russell told Racing TV: "It's beautiful ground here and Kelso have tried their absolute hardest. We had a little dream that it might rain through the night and be a bit softer when we got here, but sadly not.

"We will take him home now and just prep him for Aintree. I'm not too worried about the fact he's unseated a couple of times. I think we can get him and Derek (Fox) in the best possible form for Aintree. We did it last time so we will try again this time.

"We've had our ups and downs, but I always think things happen for a reason. We've got a plan for between now and April, so that's what will be going on.

"Things are pencilled in, so we'll see how it goes."