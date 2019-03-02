Blue Flight beats Black Corton at Kelso

Blue Flight - claimed scalp of Black Corton

A tilt at the Scottish Grand National could be on the cards for Blue Flight after he fended off the renewed challenge of the game Black Corton to win the Belhaven Brewery Premier Chase at Kelso.

Only four went to post for the near three-mile Listed chase as 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur was a late withdrawal due to unsuitable ground.

Black Corton was sent off the 30-100 favourite having made the long journey from Paul Nicholls' Somerset yard and Bryony Frost was keen to get on with it, sending the market leader and top-weight straight to the front.

However, he was starting to toil with a couple of fences left to jump, allowing the giant Blue Flight to ease upsides and assume control running down to the second last.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' charge looked set to coast home in the hands of Callum Bewley, only to make a mistake at the last and allow Black Corton another crack at victory.

Despite his best efforts though, the giant Blue Flight (7-1) had too much in reserve and held on by half a length.

Winning owner Jimmy Fyffe told Racing TV: "I bought him back in April of last year from Nigel and he won a maiden (hurdle). It's amazing to win this kind of race.

"I would love to have a runner in the Scottish National and he looked like he could go round again, so there's no problem with the distance whatsoever."