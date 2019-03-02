Chidswell springs surprise in Grimthorpe Chase

Nicky Richards, - won Doncaster feature

Chidswell sprang a minor surprise as he claimed a clear-cut victory in the 888Sport Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster.

Trained by Nicky Richards and ridden by Craig Nichol, Chidswell carried bottom weight of just 10st 4lb in the three-mile-two-furlong feature and fairly flew home after the final fence.

Favourite Rocky's Treasure and Dingo Dollar went toe-to-toe through the early exchanges and it was the market leader and top weight who cracked first, with a couple of lacklustre leaps seeing Rocky's Treasure drop away.

That left Dingo Dollar in charge, but 18-1 shot Chidswell and his fellow Richards inmate Looking Well were on his heels and the stable companions settled down to battle it out with a couple to jump.

Chidswell took the early advantage and was in control when Looking Well took a tired fall at the last, leaving the winner to come home nine lengths clear of Dingo Dollar, with Brian Boranha third.

The winner was providing owners David and Nicky Robinson with some compensation after another of their horses - the Richards-trained Baywing - suffered a fatal fall in last Saturday's Eider Chase at Newcastle.