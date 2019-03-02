Jetz makes all to win Flyingbolt Novice chase

Jessica Harrington - on target in Navan feature

Jetz was an all-the-way winner of the Coral Double Your Cheltenham Winnings First Race Every Day Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan.

Just four runners went to post for the Grade Three feature and the market indicated it was essentially a two-horse race - with Duca De Thaix the 9-10 favourite and Jetz an 11-8 chance.

Duca De Thaix moved into contention rounding the home turn, but folded tamely from the penultimate fence as the Jessica Harrington-trained Jetz kept up the gallop in front.

Paul Townend's mount galloped all the way to the line to score by eight and a half lengths from Benruben, with Duca De Thaix a further 26 lengths away in third.

Harrington said: "That was grand. I only declared him when I saw there were so few in it.

"I thought it looked rather a hot race when I looked at it at the entry stage and I thought it was much too competitive. Robbie (Power)wasn't going to be able to be here either. I said we'd come when I saw there were only three others there.

"Paul said he's very leery in front, and looks at everything, but he did it well. He said once he jumped the first fence he jumped super.

"I don't know where he'll go. He's in at Cheltenham, but I don't think he'll go there.

"The twice he's won this year has been here over two miles and one (furlong). We'll go two miles or two-and-a-half, whatever comes up."