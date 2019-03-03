Definitly on track for Gold Cup

Definitely Red (right) Orbasa

Brian Ellison reports Definitly Red firmly on course for a second appearance in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday week.

The 10-year-old finished sixth in the blue riband last year and made a flying star to the current campaign by winning his first two starts - landing the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

A shock defeat at the hands of Captain Redbeard in a two-runner race at Kelso last month was not in the script, but Ellison's confidence in his still stable is undiminished ahead of a tilt at the most prestigious prize in National Hunt racing.

Ellison said: "Touch wood everything is good with him at the moment.

"They just didn't go fast enough for him last time. That shouldn't be a problem at Cheltenham.

"He'll have another good gallop this week and that will be it.

"He'll be going to Cheltenham good and fresh."

Definitly Red is a best-priced 50-1 for the Gold Cup on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, March 15.