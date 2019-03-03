Definitly on track for Gold Cup
Last Updated: 03/03/19 11:49am
Brian Ellison reports Definitly Red firmly on course for a second appearance in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday week.
The 10-year-old finished sixth in the blue riband last year and made a flying star to the current campaign by winning his first two starts - landing the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.
A shock defeat at the hands of Captain Redbeard in a two-runner race at Kelso last month was not in the script, but Ellison's confidence in his still stable is undiminished ahead of a tilt at the most prestigious prize in National Hunt racing.
Ellison said: "Touch wood everything is good with him at the moment.
"They just didn't go fast enough for him last time. That shouldn't be a problem at Cheltenham.
"He'll have another good gallop this week and that will be it.
"He'll be going to Cheltenham good and fresh."
Definitly Red is a best-priced 50-1 for the Gold Cup on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, March 15.