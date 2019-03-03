Road To Respect on course for Gold test

Road To Respect

Noel Meade reports Road To Respect firmly on course for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The eight-year-old is no stranger to the Festival, winning the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate in 2017 and finishing fourth to Native River in the blue riband 12 months ago.

This season the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding has won the JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal, before not enjoying the best of luck in the Savills Chase when third to Kemboy over Christmas.

His most recent effort saw him beaten just a short head by Bellshill in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Meade said: "Road To Respect is in good form. He has one piece of work to do and that should leave him right.

"He's in good shape and fingers crossed everything will go well between now and the Gold Cup."