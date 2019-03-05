Samcro ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Samcro

Samcro will not run in the Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham next week or any race at the Festival after being ruled out on Tuesday.

Trainer Gordon Elliott has lost the race against time to get last year's impressive Ballymore Novices' Hurdle to the Festival.

Talking on his Betfair blog Gordon Elliott commented: "Unfortunately we are going to have to skip Cheltenham with Samcro. He's in very good form and I am pleased with how he has been doing in his work over the last few weeks.

"However, Cheltenham is just going to come a week or two too soon. At the best of times you've got to be absolutely spot on for Cheltenham and while Samcro is in very good shape myself, Michael and Eddie(O'Leary) feel that the right thing to do by horse is to give him more time.

"There is every chance that Samcro could run again this season and there are a range of suitable races for him at those meetings so hopefully we will see him back in action next month. Looking further ahead we are looking forward to when he goes chasing in the autumn."

Samcro was beaten in three starts during the first half of the season but was found to be suffering from a lung infection.

In stark contrast, Elliott's Apple's Jade, in the same ownership of Gigginstown House Stud, has had a tremendous campaign so far - with three Grade One victories in a four-race unbeaten run.

She, too, will have her last piece of work on Wednesday before the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

"That is where she runs. I didn't think she would do what she did over two miles (in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown)," said Elliott.

"She has been awesome all year and has her final bit of work on Wednesday. If she comes out of it well, it is all systems go.

"I wouldn't mind seeing a bit of rain."

When asked about the mare making the running, Elliott said: "I would probably be happier to take a lead."