Coney Island on course for Ryanair

Mark Walsh riding Coney Island

Eddie Harty has his fingers crossed he can get Coney Island to Cheltenham safe and sound next week following a pleasing schooling session after racing at Leopardstown on Monday.

The Ryanair Chase on Thursday week is the target for the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old, who successfully completed an important part of his preparation by jumping a section of the bigger obstacles at the Dublin track.

"He went well and got around in one piece, which is the main thing. He just schooled five down the back," said Harty.

"All went well. We're very happy and we move on now and try to get him there next week.

"I'm happy with him and fingers crossed. I just want a clear run with him."

Coney Island was ruled out of Cheltenham last year after a disappointing run in the Betfair Ascot Chase in February, when he was pulled up.

This season, after shaping well when third to Apple's Jade in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan in November, he ran well until fading in the closing stages when seventh to Kemboy in the Savills Chase in late December.