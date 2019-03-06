Santini back on track for Cheltenham Festival

Santini (left) - back on track for Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson reports Santini to be "firmly back on track" for next week's RSA Chase following his injury scare earlier this week.

The seven-year-old has won one of his two starts over fences this term, finishing third behind star mare La Bague Au Roi when upped to Grade One company on Boxing Day.

Off the track since that run, Henderson opted to take Santini for a racecourse gallop at Newbury on Sunday, but he pulled off a shoe in the process and was battling to be fit for the RSA on the second day of the Festival.

However Henderson tweeted on Wednesday morning: "All is well in the world with Santini this morning and we're firmly back on track for the RSA!"