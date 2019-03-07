Milansbar returns to Midlands Grand National

Milansbar - heading back to Midlands Grand National

Neil King will give Milansbar the chance to make it third time lucky in the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter later this month.

The evergreen 12-year-old will bid to turn silver into gold having finished second in the four-and-quarter-mile Listed prize 12 months ago and in 2016.

After failing in his attempt to claim back-to-back wins in the Classic Chase at Warwick, last year's Grand National fifth took a step back in the right direction at Newbury on Saturday when finishing fourth in a veterans' contest.

King said: "I thought Milansbar ran really well at Newbury on Saturday. Whenever he does run over that sort of trip (three and a quarter miles), he does seem to get outpaced.

"He came tearing home though and it was not a bad run to finish nine lengths behind the winner.

"He will go back for another attempt at the Midlands National, which he has finished second in for the past two seasons.

"Hopefully he can build on that run at Newbury as that was nice to see him bounce back to form."