Too Darn Hot star name in Investec Derby entries

Too Darn Hot - among 96 Investec Derby entries

Last season's champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot heads 96 colts left in the Investec Derby following the latest scratchings' deadline.

The undefeated Dewhurst Stakes winner is one of 16 horses still on course for Epsom from the John Gosden stable.

The son of Dubawi, owned by Lord Lloyd Webber, is in line to make his seasonal debut in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury next month before heading to the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Others among Gosden's contingent are maiden winners Baltic Song, Dubai Warrior, Humanitarian and Questionare.

Godolphin saw its famous blue silks carried to success for the first time in the Derby by Masar in 2018.

Their hopes for a repeat could rest with Quorto, trained by Charlie Appleby and prominent in the bookmakers' list - although the National Stakes winner is yet to be entered.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has 25 entries as he chases a record-equalling seventh success.

His list includes Futurity Stakes winner Anthony Van Dyck and Beresford Stakes scorer Japan.

Upper Lambourn trainer Ed Walker has yet to have a runner in the Derby, but has a possible in Ginistrelli. A son of Frankel, he won a novice race at Newmarket in October on his second career start.

Walker said: "Ginistrelli has wintered very well, and we have been delighted with his progress.

"He was a big, backward type - and we were impressed with his performance at Newmarket at the back-end of last year.

"He has matured over the winter, and I think the plan with him is to start in a small novice event. I think he is a horse who needs a bit more experience - but he's in the Derby, and the race is definitely something in our minds.

"The worry could be that the Derby just comes too quick for him, but we will see how we get on in the early stages of the season."

Walker is also considering the Investec Derby for Cap Francais. Another son of Frankel, he won at Salisbury and Haydock but does not yet hold an entry in the premier Classic.

"Cap Francais is another potential Derby prospect. The plan with him is to run in the Listed Blue Riband event at Epsom next month," he said.

"The Blue Riband is the way we will probably try and get him qualified, but he is another horse who has wintered well and he was impressive in two starts at Salisbury and Haydock last season."