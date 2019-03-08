Paisley Park tops 28 in Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham

Paisley Park in winning action at Ascot

Paisley Park tops 28 possibles for Thursday's Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle following the confirmation stage.

Emma Lavelle's charge has emerged as the leading light in the three-mile division this winter, winning each of his four starts including the Grade One JLT Hurdle at Ascot and the Cleeve Hurdle at Prestbury Park last time out.

Former Champion Hurdle hero Faugheen is his main market rival, despite falling on his most recent outing, and the popular veteran spearheads a possible seven-strong challenge for Willie Mullins.

Bacardys, Bapaume, Coquin Mans, Melon, Benie Des Dieux and Limini are also in the mix for the Closutton team, while Gordon Elliott has four possibles in Cracking Smart, Diamond Cauchois, Farclas and Prince Of Scars.

Jessica Harrington's Supasundae and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Petit Mouchoir could make it a strong Irish challenge.

The Tom George-trained Black Op and Colin Tizzard's pair of Kilbricken Storm and West Approach also feature among the home-trained hopes.

Lil Rockerfeller, Sam Spinner, Top Notch and Yanworth are other well-known contenders.