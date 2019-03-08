De Sousa gets King Power Racing role

Silvestre de Sousa celebrates being crowned champion flat jockey of the season at Ascot

Silvestre de Sousa has been named as retained rider for King Power Racing.

The three-times champion jockey can look forward to teaming up with the likes of Group Two winner Beat The Bank as he dons the blue and white silks.

King Power Racing was set up by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City who tragically died in a helicopter crash last October.

De Sousa said: "I am very excited about the season ahead with King Power. They have some very exciting horses to look forward to.

"Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was a very keen horse owner and gave the horse racing industry tremendous support and I am hoping to do him proud on his horses."