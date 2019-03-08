Capeland added to JLT field at Cheltennham Festival

Capeland

Paul Nicholls has supplemented Capeland for the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday at the six-day confirmation stage.

The seven-year-old is a three-time winner over fences and was an encouraging second at Chepstow last month on his first run since a wind operation.

Nicholls already had Topofthegame in the list, which numbers 19, as he seeks to land this prize for the first time.

Willie Mullins, who has won the race a record four times since its inception in 2011, looks to have a strong team of four - Real Steel, Voix Du Reve, Camelia De Cotte and Pravalaguna.

The three other Irish-trained possibles are Terence O'Brien's Articulum, Gordon Elliott's Mengli Khan, Henry de Bromhead's Paloma Blue and Alan Fleming's Speaker Connolly.

Others in a list full of quality include ante-post favourite Lostintranslation, Defi Du Seuil, Drovers Lane, Kildisart and Vinndication.

Sire Du Berlais features among 42 standing their ground in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old heads the betting as he attempts to give the Elliott back-to-back victories after Delta Work in 2018. Elliott also has A Toi Phil with Nick Gifford's The Mighty Don topping the weights.

Among other prominent names are First Assignment, Samburu Shujaa and Walk To Freedom.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Janika leads the betting and the weights after 44 horses remained in the Brown Advisory & Merribelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

Siruh Du Luc, Spiritofthegames and Roaring Bull are among many others in the mix.

Henderson also has the ante-post favourite for the National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares' Novices' Hurdle in Epatante.

The French import has won both her starts since joining the Seven Barrows team.

The Nicholls-trained Posh Trish and De Bromhead's Sinoria are among many with sound claims in the Grade Two over two miles and one furlong for which 33 were left in.

Vyta Du Roc tops the weights for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, which has 48 possibles at this stage.

The ante-post market is headed by the Elliott-trained Measureofmydreams, who was third at Fairyhouse last month on his first start for 667 days, and stablemate Its All Guesswork.