If The Cap Fits in line for Stayers Hurdle at Aintree

If The Cap Fits ridden by Noel Fehily

If The Cap Fits may step up in trip for a shot at the Grade One Ryanair Stayers Hurdle at Aintree next month.

The Harry Fry-trained seven-year-old could tackle the extended three-mile trip for the first time, having finished strongly for second in the National Spirit Hurdle over five furlongs shorter at Fontwell last time out.

Jason Maguire, racing manager to owners Paul and Clare Rooney, said: "I'd say he would go for the three-mile race at Aintree, although he will be entered in the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One as well. We will just see where we are at the time."

If The Cap Fits has won once from four starts this season, in the Grade Two Coral Hurdle at Ascot over almost two and a half miles in November.

Maguire added: "Fontwell is a funny track, and he didn't travel as well as we would have liked, but he was doing all his best work at the end that day.

"It was a bit similar at Ascot, but he got away with it that day because it is a big, galloping track

"He still remains a good horse, and Aintree will tell us a lot more where we go with him. If he did win over three miles then he could be a Stayers' Hurdle horse next season."