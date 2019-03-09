Above The Rest stands tall at Wolverhampton

David Barron, trainer

Above The Rest bounced back to form after returning from a spell in Dubai to take the Listed honours in the sunracing.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The David Barron-trained eight-year-old could not trouble the judge in two races at Meydan in January, but he clearly had returned from his travels in fine form.

Held up by Clifford Lee in the early stages, Above The Rest belied his odds of 18-1 by coming with a strong run to lead in the closing stages, taking the fast-track qualifier by a length from Island Of Life, with Cardsharp a short head away in third.

Barron said: "Lingfield would on the cards now for Above The Rest. Good Friday is obviously still a little way away, but there is every possibility that he could head that way."

Although today's success means Above The Rest is qualified for a free and guaranteed place the Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship, the trainer believes the horse to still be more of a sprinter.

He continued: "Above The Rest has never run over a mile while we have had him and I think he is a sprinter. He does get seven furlongs but, on what we have seen, he doesn't get any further than that."

Lee said: "Above The Rest didn't like it out in Dubai, but he has come back and run a good race today.

"He has returned in perfect form. We went a good gallop and David said to drop him out, get a bit of cover and ride a race."

Zwayyan overcame a 140-day absence to run out a ready winner of the sunracing.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap.

David Probert had the Andrew Balding-trained six-year-old at the rear of the field in the early part of the race and was able to weave his way through the pack in the straight.

Zwayyan (7-1) only hit the front well inside the furlong and had a length to spare over Breden at the line. Third Time Lucky stuck on to take third place.