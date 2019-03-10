Quorto - heads straight to 2000 Guineas

Charlie Appleby intends to give the unbeaten Quorto his first start over a mile in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The Newmarket trainer plans to send the son of Dubawi straight to the opening colts' Classic on May 4, for which he is general 8-1 chance, on his return from a winter break in Dubai.

After winning his first two starts, Quorto maintained his perfect record when signing off for the season with a Group One victory in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

Appleby said: "Quorto has been wintering away well and doing what is being asked of him. Everything is going in the right direction.

"The intention is to go straight to the Guineas. From two to three he has done well and has done what you would hope to see."

Quorto will remain in Dubai until much nearer the start of his three-year-old campaign.

Appleby added: "He has done well cantering away - there have been no serious questions asked of him at this stage, but he is pleasing me in what he is doing.

"There is no set time for him to come back (from Dubai) yet, but it will be just before the Guineas. "