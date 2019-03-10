Traffic Fluide aimed at Randox Health Grand National

Joshua Moore riding Traffic Fluide at Cheltenham

Gary Moore is planning a prep run over hurdles for his Randox Health Grand National hope Traffic Fluide.

The nine-year-old won a Grade Three event at Ascot on his most recent outing back in November, with Moore keeping his charge fresh with the April 6 feature at Aintree in mind.

The handler will be saddling his first National runner in Traffic Fluide, and Moore believes his charge has plenty of factors in his favour.

He said: "We are very happy with Traffic Fluide at the moment.

"His work has been good and he has had a couple of trips away. He will have prep race over hurdles at Newbury on March 22.

"I have never trained a Grand National horse before, but for me Traffic Fluide ticks most of the right boxes.

"I have been trying to put a lot of stamina into his work. They used to say that you need a two and a half miler to win the Grand National. He won a good race over three miles last time so there is stamina there and the fact he has the pace to hold a position is important.

"I think he has a nice racing weight, particularly if the weights stay the same.

"My only real concern would be if the ground turned soft because he does like better ground."

Traffic Fluide is a 33-1 chance with Betway for the National.