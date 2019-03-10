William Haggas targeting UAE Derby with Jahbath

William Haggas - outlined plans for some of his stable stars

The UAE Derby at Meydan is the next target for Jahbath after his impressive victory at Kempton.

Since rounding off his juvenile year with successive wins at Kempton, the Mukhadram colt has extended his unbeaten record on the all-weather to four with a runaway success at Southwell followed by his decisive verdict in the "Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes last week.

Trainer William Haggas feels his charge deserves to step up in class on Dubai World Cup night this month.

He said: "We hoped he'd win, and we were very pleased he did.

"Hopefully he's now booked his ticket to Dubai, and that (UAE Derby) is uppermost in our minds at the moment.

"He's not in the Kentucky Derby, but if he was to do something brilliant in Dubai then you never know."

Another significant recent winner for Haggas and owner Hamdan Al Maktoum was Fanaar - who won the Spring Cup at Lingfield this month on what was his first start since being gelded.

"He's doing well, and I think he had a bit more up his sleeve than the margin of victory at Lingfield," Haggas added.

"I don't know where I'm going to go with him - there's nothing obvious coming up that I can see.

"I'm happy with him, though, and I would like to try a mile at some stage - because I think now that he's learning to relax a bit more he'll get that well."

The Newmarket trainer also provided a positive update on his star filly Sea Of Class.

The Irish and Yorkshire Oaks heroine was agonisingly denied by John Gosden's defending champion Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last October, and is reported to have winter well.

Haggas said: "She's fine. It's very early days, but I'm very pleased with her progress.

"She looks great. It's too early to say whether all her ability is still there, but I'm very happy with her.

"I have a plan mapped out in my head, but it's still in my head at this stage."