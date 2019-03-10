No Cheltenham runner after all for Rooneys

Owners Paul and Clare Rooney

Owners Paul and Clare Rooney, who recently lifted a self-imposed entries suspension at Cheltenham, will be without a Festival runner after all.

It was revealed in January that the Rooneys had told their team of trainers to stop entering their horses at the track because they believed their runners were at further risk of injury at the Cotswold venue.

However, following regular communication with the course, the Rooneys announced late last month they were happy to have runners at the track again.

Despite that decision, the owners will not have a Festival contender as Weatherbys Champion Bumper hope Get In The Queue has been rerouted to Newbury by trainer Harry Fry.

The handler tweeted: "Get In The Queue does not run @CheltenhamRaces in the #championbumper & will instead head to @NewburyRacing for the valuable @GoffsUK sales bumper on 23rd March."