Finian Maguire suffers broken ribs

Whitey O' Gwaun ridden by Finian Maguire

Finian Maguire is expected to be discharged from hospital "in the coming days" after suffering broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung when Whisperinthebreeze fell in Tuesday's National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

Maguire, the son of former Gold Cup-winning jockey Adrian, was injured after he and Jessica Harrington's charge fell at the 14th in an attritional closing race on day one of the Festival.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, provided an update on the jockey's condition on Wednesday morning.

She said: "Finian sustained rib fractures and a right-sided partial pneumothorax (collapsed lung) following a fall at Cheltenham yesterday.

"He has remained stable in hospital overnight and is expected to be discharged in the coming days."