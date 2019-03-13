Sir Erec tops field of 14 for JCB Triumph Hurdle

Sir Erec gets the better of Tiger Tap Tap

Joseph O'Brien's exciting prospect Sir Erec tops a field of 14 declared for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

A decent horse on the Flat, the son of Camelot has looked a smart recruit to jumps by winning both his starts.

He suffered an injury scare last week, but all is well and the hot ante-post favourite is set to take his chance. O'Brien also saddles Gardens Of Babylon.

Tiger Tap Tap, who was only beaten a neck by Sir Erec at Leopardstown in December, is one of two runners from the Willie Mullins' stable along with French Made and Runrized.

Gordon Elliott is two-handed with Authorizo and Coeur Sublime while John McConnell's Hannon completes the Irish challenge.

The home contingent is led by Paul Nicholls' Quel Destin. The Ditcheat handler also has Pic D'Orhy and Ecco.

A maximum field of 20 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle includes a fancied pair from the Nicky Henderson stable in Birchdale and Dickie Diver.

The Irish party is led by the Elliott-trained Commander Of Fleet and Dinons while Rebecca Curtis has a live hope in Lisnagar Oscar.

Mohaayed has to shoulder top weight as he goes for back-to-back victories in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

His trainer Dan Skelton is also represented by Ch'tibello in a full field of 26 in which the Mullins-trained Whiskey Sour has headed the ante-post betting.

Last year's winner Le Prezien, from the Nicholls' yard, is among the 20 declarations for the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

The Elliott-trained Dallas Des Pictons heads a 24-strong field in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle for which he has been a clear market leader.

Nicholls' Pacha Du Polder faces 23 rivals as he bids to win the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup for the third year running.