William Henry wins thrilling Coral Cup at Cheltenham

Jockey Nico de Boinville celebrates on William Henry

William Henry came from the clouds to deny top-weight Wicklow Brave in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old had only been seen once this year, being pulled up at Wincanton on Boxing Day and subsequently undergoing surgery on his wind.

Sent off a relatively unconsidered 28-1 chance, Nico de Boinville looked to have a mountain to climb turning into the straight as he battled to better his fourth in the race 12 months ago.

It was Paul Nicholls' Brio Conti who looked to be going better than anything, but then Patrick Mullins appeared on the scene on Wicklow Brave, a former Irish St Leger winner and Grade One-winning hurdler.

Just as Willie Mullins looked set to notch his third win of the week, William Henry began to charge home and won by a short head, with Ballyandy battling on for third and Brio Conti fading into fourth.

After seconds in the first two races for Henderson with Champ and Santini, he registered a winner from an unlikely source.