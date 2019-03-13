Boodles Hurdle joy for classy Band Of Outlaws

Jockey James Joseph Slevin (right) and trainer Joseph P O'Brien (centre) with horse Band Of Outlaws

Joseph O'Brien is now officially a Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer after Band Of Outlaws defied trouble in running to win the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Well backed late on, he was sent off the 7-2 favourite under J J Slevin - and the jockey had to hold his nerve approaching the last.

The gap between Praeceps and Coko Beach closed up, forcing him to switch to the outside, but he had plenty in hand despite the traffic problems.

Band Of Outlaws quickened up in fine style to win going away - and after being credited with the training of Ivanovich Gorbatov in the Triumph Hurdle in 2016 before he was officially a trainer, O'Brien now has one in his own name.