Cheltenham Festival Day Three tips: Frodon can fly in Ryanair Chase

Cheltenham Festival - Day Three Tips

Two days in and we're sitting pretty in profitsville. If you had followed the staking plan, you'd be sitting +23 points up.

Judged on performance levels this season - gained through using ratings - FRODON (Sky Bet Odds 7/1) should be a much shorter price than 7/1 - in fact, I rate him as the most likely winner.

Class has prevailed in the RYANAIR CHASE and Paul Nicholls' chaser comes out best at the ratings, plus, his jumping and ability to get into a rhythm out front should also stand him in great stead.

He's simply the best horse in the race and rates as best bet material for day three.

Bryony Frost riding Frodon clear the last to win the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

Paisley Park is all the rage in the STAYERS HURDLE and rightly so. He'll take all the beating, but my eye is drawn to the 'without Paisley Park' market where 11-year-old Faugheen is a quite ludicrous market leader.

All 57 horses to have run in Championship races since 1997 that were aged 11 or over have been beaten, these include legends like Big Buck's, Kauto Star, Denman and Cue Card.

SUPASUNDAE is the selection at 11/2 - he finished runner-up this year and his previous Festival form makes him a reliable customer around here. Jessica Harrington's charge has a cracking chance.

When searching for the winner of the JLT NOVICES CHASE, historically, it has proven wise to put faith in prominent runners that have either won or finished second last time out.

CASTAFIORE (Sky Bet Odds 25/1) fits the bill this year - at a wild each-way price at 25/1. Charlie Longsdon mare has yet to race at Cheltenham but improvement is expected as she is a fine jumper and a beast of a galloper that will relish the test.

Her Grade Two win at Haydock was no fluke. She rates as a far better wager than Defi Du Sueil, who has already been beaten twice at Cheltenham this year and needs to be held up to be shown to best effect.

SIRUH DU LAC (Sky Bet Odds 13/2) is the perfect horse to follow in handicaps as he has a tendency not to win by many lengths.

He's a game sort though who always just seems to do enough and his forward jumping style will be well suited to the BROWN ADVISARY HANDICAP.

The progressive chaser is still on a workable mark - he's sure to go close and rates as a strong each-way play at 13/2.

Sam Waley-Cohen has remarkably never won the KIM MUIR in 12 attempts but the Gold Cup winning jockey looks to have solid claims with THE YOUNG MASTER (Sky Bet Odds 16/1), who brings the class angle to the race.

He romped home from the front at Cheltenham earlier this season and a repeat of that would see him go close at a juicy each-way price.

NOTWHATIAM (Sky Bet Odds 12/1) gets the tentative nod in the PERTEMPS FINAL in a typically competitive renewal.

Dan Skelton's charge was the only horse to make significant ground from off the pace at Warwick in a qualifier last month.

POSH TRISH (Sky Bet Odds 11/2) has plenty of stable confidence behind her and looks an each-way play against the favourite in the MARES NOVICES HURDLE.

Advised tips with staking plan:

Cheltenham 1:30

Castafiore 25/1 (1pt EW)

Cheltenham 2:10

Notwhatiam 12/1 (0.5pts EW)

Cheltenham 2:50

Frodon 7/1 (3pts EW)

Cheltenham 3:30

Supasundae - without Paisley Park - 11/2 (2pts win)

Cheltenham 4:10

Siruh Du Lac 13/2 (3pts EW)

Cheltenham 4:50

Posh Trish 6/1 (1pt EW)

Cheltenham 5:30

The Young Master (2pts EW)

*The points system is a way of calculating profit and should give you a good idea of how confident the tipster is about the selection is (1 lowest, 5 highest). Whatever your normal stake size is multiply that by the point suggestion. We'll be posting the profit and loss results over the week on the daily tipping page. And remember, gamble responsibly.