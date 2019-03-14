Lee Westwood scoops big Cheltenham win

Lee Westwood is all smiles at Cheltenham

Golfer Lee Westwood is celebrating after scooping more than £48,000 on a multiple bet on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 45-year-old staked £240 on seven selections in a Super Heinz on Wednesday, with City Island getting him off to a winning start at odds of 8-1 in the opening Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

He then picked out Topofthegame (4-1), Altior (4-11), Tiger Roll (5-4), Band Of Outlaws (11-2) and Envoi Allen (9-2), with only Killultagh Vic in the Coral Cup failing to hit the frame.

Westwood posted a screenshot of his winning bet on Instagram, commenting: "Boom! I love Betfair."

The golfer takes plenty of interest in racing and has owned a number of horses via syndicates, including former Festival runner Augusta Kate.

Westwood also owned 2011 Stewards' Cup hero Hoof It in partnership with his former manager Chubby Chandler.