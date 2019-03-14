Horse Racing News

Siruh Du Lack strikes for Lizzie Kelly

Siruh Du Lac ridden by Lizzie Kelly (right) on the way to winning at Cheltenham
Siruh Du Lac maintained his rapid improvement with a gutsy front-running display under Lizzie Kelly to win the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Having enjoyed a perfect season to date with three wins to his credit, Nick Williams' charge was sent off the 9-2 second-favourite.

Despite beating Nicky Henderson's Janika last time out it was his old rival who was the choice of the punters - and when he loomed up on Siruh Du Lac's outside at the second-last it seemed he might gain his revenge.

With Eamon An Cnoic and Spiritofthegames also snapping at his heels, the Nick Williams-trained six-year-old was being challenged on all sides.

However, just as he had done on Trials Day in January, Siruh Du Lac found plenty for pressure to beat Janika by three-quarters of a length and give Kelly a second Festival winner after Coo Star Sivola 12 months ago.

