Dan Skelton wins another County Hurdle at Cheltenham

Harry Skelton and Ch'Tibello win the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

Dan Skelton won the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle for the third time in four years as Ch'tibello powered clear up the Cheltenham hill.

After Superb Story in 2016 and Mohaayed 12 months ago, Ch'tibello now has his name on the roll of honour.

Having run in the Champion Hurdle last year, his class was not in doubt - but he had not been seen since finishing second at Aintree in December.

Since then he has had a wind operation and it has obviously worked, as jockey Harry Skelton moved ominously through the field on the turn for home.

We Have A Dream and Countister still had a chance, but Ch'tibello (12-1) flew up the hill to beat top-weight We Have A Dream by a length and a half.

Dan Skelton said: "I told Harry to go out and ride the horse as if he had 10lb in hand, because I'd never had the horse so well, and everything worked out like a dream.

"I love the County Hurdle and it's been such an important race for us. I knew he was more than up to that level, and Harry gave him a great ride."

Harry Skelton said: "The man I ride for (brother) is a very good trainer and just as good a man.

"He told me we were in the right place with this horse today. He told me to go out and enjoy it and the horse gave me a great feel. He was gutsy at the end.

"He's such a tough horse, one of those you always look forward to riding."

The brothers are the sons of showjumping great Nick Skelton, who said: "All credit to Harry, who gave the horse an unbelievable ride. I went out on to the gallops this morning and this horse was out doing a couple of easy laps.

"He looked fantastic and I just thought this could be his day."