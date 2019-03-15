Rachael Blackmore strikes at Cheltenham on Minella Indo

Minella Indo and Rachael Blackmore on their way to victory

Rachael Blackmore secured her second win of the week as she steered 50-1 shot Minella Indo to victory in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Blackmore demonstrated supreme confidence on the Henry de Bromhead-trained winner, pushing on to lead turning for home, with Minella Indo finding plenty after jumping the last to pull away from 4-1 favourite Commander Of Fleet, who in turn was well clear of third home Allaho.

The jockey was securing her first Grade One win at the Festival, with her victory coming hot on the heels of Bryony Frost's heroics aboard Ryanair Chase champion Frodon on Thursday.

She said: "I can't believe it. I always knew he was a really nice horse and thought he was coming with a right shout, but you just don't think it's going to work out. It's brilliant I don't know what to say. It's an amazing place and I'm so glad to be part of it."