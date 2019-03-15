Horse Racing News

Hazel Hill powers up Cheltenham climb to win Foxhunters

Jockey Alex Edwards celebrates his victory in the St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase on Hazel Hill

Hazel Hill came with a well-timed run under amateur rider Alex Edwards to take the St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Chase.

The 7-2 favourite justified market support as he was produced to head long-time leader Road To Rome after the second-last fence.

Storming up the hill, the Philip Rowley-trained 11-year-old swept to victory by four lengths from Shantou Flyer, with Top Wood seven lengths away in third.

"Unbelievable. I love this horse. He's run 15 times and won 14 of them, I think," Edwards said.

"We only really tested him this year. We ran him at Warwick with a lot of weight. He's done it well.

"I'm in a very lucky position to ride these horses."

