Hazel Hill powers up Cheltenham climb to win Foxhunters
Last Updated: 15/03/19 4:51pm
Hazel Hill came with a well-timed run under amateur rider Alex Edwards to take the St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Chase.
The 7-2 favourite justified market support as he was produced to head long-time leader Road To Rome after the second-last fence.
Storming up the hill, the Philip Rowley-trained 11-year-old swept to victory by four lengths from Shantou Flyer, with Top Wood seven lengths away in third.
"Unbelievable. I love this horse. He's run 15 times and won 14 of them, I think," Edwards said.
"We only really tested him this year. We ran him at Warwick with a lot of weight. He's done it well.
"I'm in a very lucky position to ride these horses."