Paisley Park Punchestown run yet to be confirmed

Paisley Park

Emma Lavelle will bide her time before deciding whether to head to the Punchestown Festival with Stayers' Hurdle hero Paisley Park.

The seven-year-old was crowned king of the three-mile division at Cheltenham on Thursday, adding a second Grade One to his tally after landing the JLT Hurdle at Ascot earlier in the campaign.

While Lavelle has ruled out a quick reappearance at Aintree next month, a trip to Punchestown at the end of April remains a possible option.

She said: "He's in great order, but Aintree will come too soon. It's too close to Cheltenham.

"We'll see what happens whether we go to Punchestown or not. He's had a great year. He's only seven years old.

"He's got a great future ahead of him, touch wood."