Nico de Boinville and Forth Bridge win at Kempton

Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville ended a memorable week with victory in the royal silks of The Queen aboard Forth Bridge in the Matchbook Silver Bowl Handicap Chase at Kempton.

After lifting the leading rider prize at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time on Friday, the Gold Cup-winning jockey enjoyed another feature race winner when getting the Charlie Longsdon-trained six-year-old's head in front for the first time this season.

Tucking his mount away between runners, De Boinville produced the 7-1 shot to take command of the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest on the approach to the last before pushing him out to score by six lengths.

De Boinville said: "Charlie Longsdon told me to drop him in, take my time, sit last and see if he likes it this time and he clearly liked it. Charlie said don't get there too soon.

"I'd say this is the biggest winner in these colours. I'm very lucky that Her Majesty has runners with the guvnor.

"These colours gave me my first jump winner on Barbers Shop. They've been very supportive of me which is nice."