Bailey has faith in Vinndication despite Cheltenham run

Vinndication wins at Ascot under David Bass

Vinndication may have one more run this season, with the Punchestown Festival a possibility.

Kim Bailey was not too despondent about his fifth-place finish behind Defi Du Seuil in the JLT Novices' Chase on Thursday.

It was a late decision to run the six-year-old - who only lost his unbeaten record the time before in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase - after Bailey had announced he would not be running due to a disappointing gallop, but then changing his mind.

"He ran a nice race, but just made a couple of mistakes, I was just disappointed he got beaten for fourth as I would have been able to walk back into the paddock instead of the unsaddling enclosure!" said Bailey.

"He's still an immature horse, which I've said from day one, but he'll learn.

"Everybody says he wants a trip, but I was disappointed in that he didn't come up the hill stronger.

"Cheltenham is a big day, with big fences. He's won little novice chases comfortably and been in two Grade Ones now, which shook his confidence a little bit, but he'll be fine.

"I'll see how he comes out of the race, there's a possibility he could go to Punchestown, but we'll wait and see.

"I'd love to find a little race at Market Rasen or somewhere to get his confidence back and end on a high, but he'll be back at Cheltenham, no doubt."