Sceau many options for Royal after Cheltenham heroics

Altior trails Sceau Royal at the last in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Sceau Royal has options at Aintree and Sandown after giving Altior a run for his money in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Alan King's charge led at the final fence, only to be run out of it in the closing stages, finishing third.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "He could go over two and a half (miles) at Aintree or we may just wait and go for the Celebration Chase at Sandown, where we could have to take on Altior again.

"He is not the sort of horse that will do both. He will do one or the other and we will have to make a decision what we are going to do, but I will talk to Alan King first.

"We were very proud of him in the Queen Mother and it was a career best. Aintree might just come quick enough for him as he is a horse that likes to be fresh.

"I know we would like to avoid Altior again, but equally on good ground we know Sceau Royal is a good horse."

Meanwhile, We Have A Dream could head north of the border for the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr following his fine effort in the County Hurdle

The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old was second under a big weight to Ch'tibello.

Bromley said: "It was a good run. We were very tempted by the Champion Hurdle, but he would have been big odds in that and going the handicap route looked to give him a better chance.

"Daryl (Jacob) gave him a cracking ride, the plan was to come through with one big run up the straight and he beat everything apart from one. It was similar to when L'Ami Serge was second in the race, when he was beaten by Arctic Fire on the line.

"We might have a look at the Scottish Champion Hurdle now, otherwise you have to look at the Grade One at Aintree and that might be a step too much. I think that Kelso win was good for him as it just helped him find a bit of confidence."