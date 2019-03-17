Olly Murphy thrilled with pair after Sky Bet Supreme

Klassical Dream ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh on the way to winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Olly Murphy is in no rush to finalise future plans for his star novices Thomas Darby and Itchy Feet.

The pair ran huge races to finish second and third respectively behind the Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Murphy feels Thomas Darby may have done enough for the season, but Aintree will be considered for Itchy Feet.

He said: "They both ran great races in the Supreme and both seemed fine. Thomas Darby definitely knows he had a hard race.

"Looking back at it now you can say they are the two best two-mile novices in Britain. I would definitely consider Aintree for Itchy Feet more than Thomas Darby.

"Thomas Darby is still relatively inexperienced and he is not certain to run again."