Baie Des Iles team ponder Grand National run

Baie Des Iles - yet to be confirmed for Randox Health Grand National

Ross O'Sullivan will let the dust settle on the fall of Baie Des Iles at Down Royal on Saturday before committing her to a run in the Randox Health Grand National.

The eight-year-old has long been considered a possible candidate for next month's Aintree spectacular.

She looked well positioned to enhance those claims over the weekend as she was travelling strongly in front under Gold Cup-winning jockey Paul Townend when she came to grief three fences from the finish.

Speaking after saddling a winner at Wexford on Sunday, O'Sullivan said: "Paul said she was hacking along (when she fell). It's just not the ideal prep that we wanted.

"She had them all at it. The Grand National is three weeks away and I think we will make up our minds in the next couple of days.

"She is definitely going back to France, but I'm not sure about the Aintree National yet.

"It's a pity, because if she had won on Saturday it would have been lovely."