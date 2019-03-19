Bryony Frost to see specialist after injuring shoulder

Bryony Frost - to see specialist with shoulder injury

Bryony Frost will see a specialist after hurting her shoulder in a fall at Southwell on Monday.

Frost - who hit the headlines with victory aboard Frodon in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last week - took a tumble at the 10th fence from Caroline Fryer's Midnight Bliss in the Toalsbet Handicap Chase.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital for X-rays, and is now awaiting the verdict of a specialist.

Frost's agent, Johnno Spence, said: "Bryony Frost had a fall yesterday at Southwell racecourse and was taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray on her shoulder.

"Bryony is out of hospital and currently waiting to see a specialist in Cardiff tomorrow to agree the best plan of action moving forward in terms of her rehabilitation.

"We will update you when she has seen the specialist."