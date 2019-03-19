Alex Hammond Blog

Paisley Park beats Sam Spinner to land the Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle

Paisley Park can dominate the Stayers' Hurdle division for years to come, according to Alex Hammond - don't miss her latest blog.

What did you make of the Unibet Champion Hurdle and the performance of Espoir D'Allen?

I was lucky enough to be at Cheltenham on Tuesday and was in the parade ring to watch the Champion Hurdle.

There was a strange atmosphere when Espoir D'Allen made his way back into the winners' enclosure after his shock win in what looked beforehand like one of the classiest races of the week.

The first three home returned 16/1, 20/1 and 80/1, which stunned professionals and punters alike.

It was sad to see the fall of dual champion Buveur D'Air, the blowout of favourite Apple's Jade and below-par performance from Laurina, but hopefully they will all both bounce back to their best.

It's often said "take nothing away from the winner" after results like this, which is akin to saying "with respect...", and going on to disrespect someone's views, but even on closer inspection you couldn't see Espoir D'Allen winning a Champion Hurdle at this stage of his career.

He's in the hands of a talented trainer though in Gavin Cromwell who has already proven he's well up to the task given the right ammunition and the winner is still only five-years-old. His trainer said earlier this season that he's a big horse and could be one for next year, well his time to shine has already come and maybe he will keep getting better and better.

Espoir D'Allen is crowned Champion at Cheltenham

It's 18 straight wins for Altior, but how worried were you going to the last in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase?

What can you say about Altior that hasn't already been said? Well, I think we can now say he's a warrior after showing his battling qualities to win his 18th race in succession.

I was worried as he approached the last, but that was slightly tempered by the fact I had backed Politologue each-way!

I didn't want to see Altior beaten mind you and I was thrilled to see him make history.

He is a stunning individual and I hope he'll be stepped up in trip now next season as he has nothing to prove over two miles, although I guess there's a temptation to try and win three Champion Chases in a row.

He's 3/1 with Sky Bet to win the two miler again next year and just 4/1 with the firm to win the King George on Boxing Day. He wasn't stopping up the Cheltenham hill was he?

Altior bursts between Sceau Royal and Politologue

How impressed were you with Paisley Park in the Sun Racing Stayers' Hurdle?

For me this was the most heart-warming story of the week. As you know I was lucky enough to meet the horse and his owner at Emma Lavelle's yard before Cheltenham and I fell in love with Paisley Park.

He's a gentle, kind soul and to see him fight back up the hill after hitting a flat spot, warmed the cockles of my heart.

I would have been just as thrilled to see Sam Spinner win for Jedd and Andrea O'Keeffe (I'd backed him each way at 40/1), but the joy Paisley brings to his owner is marvellous.

He's gone from strength to strength this season and is a credit to his connections.

So Willie Mullins has finally won the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup? Sum up the race - and the trainer - for us in a few sentences!

What a trainer! Willie Mullins is simply the best and he's proved that once again.

You never doubt the fitness of a Mullins runner even if they are rocking up at the festival having not run for 12 months and that says it all.

The Gold Cup was a significant omission in his CV, but that wrong has been righted now with the win of Al Boum Photo.

I don't think I'd be rushing to back the horse to win again in 12 months' time, but that's irrelevant, he's done the job and Mullins will no longer feel the void that the absence of that race created.

We doubted the strength in depth of the Closutton handler in the run up to the meeting, but I'm sure he will be delighted with his four winners last week, the leading trainer title and the fact he is now the winning most trainer of all time on the hallowed Prestbury Park turf.

Finally - if you had to back one horse now for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival what would it be - and why?

Wow, what a rollercoaster, what a ride! The Cheltenham Festival lived up to expectations once again with fans of this great meeting experiencing a gamut of emotions.

My highlight was the tenacious win of Paisley Park in the Stayers' and I wouldn't be against backing against him to repeat the performance in 12 months' time.

When I spoke to owner Andrew Gemmell a few weeks ago there was mention of trying to emulate the great Big Buck's and this horse strikes me as the sort of horse that can dominate the division for some time if he remains over hurdles.

So, he would be the most solid selection for anyone brave enough to get involved at this stage. He's 3/1 with Sky Bet to repeat the feat.