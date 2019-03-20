Topham target for Fahey star Peregrine Run

Peregrine Run - runs at Aintree in the Topham

Trainer Peter Fahey is targeting Peregrine Run at the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree on April 5.

The County Kildare handler believes the race over the famous Grand National fences will suit his classy performer and is looking to give him a prep run over hurdles at Thurles on Saturday.

A Listed winner over fences at Wexford in October, he has not raced since finishing fourth behind Snow Falcon in a Grade Two contest for second-season chasers at Down Royal on November 3.

Fahey said: "Peregrine Run is in good form. He will have a run over hurdles at Thurles this weekend and that will hopefully leave him spot on for Aintree.

"We had a good time of it with him in the earlier in the season. We wanted to give him a winter break, but with the way things worked out with the ground over here, we probably ended up giving him a break at the wrong time.

"The last time he ran in handicap, I thought he was very impressive at Killarney. I am looking forward to getting him back in a handicap - he is a quick, accurate jumper and I think the Topham will suit provided the ground is in his favour."

There has been no Irish-trained winner of the Topham since Cregg House in 2005, but that could be remedied this year, with an 11-strong team from Ireland.

Willie Mullins' trio includes dual Grade Three scorer Cadmium.

Gordon Elliott has Irish Grand National hero General Principle among three entries, while Henry de Bromhead is double-handed with Sub Lieutenant and Valseur Lido.

The 76 entries are headed by Colin Tizzard's dual Topham winner Ultragold, but he is more likely to go for the Grand National this time.

Cheltenham Festival victor Beware The Bear is among 10 for Nicky Henderson, who is seeking to win the Topham for a sixth time.