Glen Forsa on target for Aintree test

Glen Forsa - early exit at Cheltenham

Glen Forsa is likely to head to Aintree in a bid to bounce back from his early exit in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham last week.

Having completed a hat-trick with a dominant display in the rearranged Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Sandown, Mick Channon's charge was well fancied for his Festival assignment - but unseated Johnny Burke at the fourth fence.

Channon reports the seven-year-old none the worse, and he could step back up in trip for the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree on April 4.

"Everything seems all right with him - and all being well, he'll go to Liverpool for the two-and-a-half-mile race," said the West Ilsley trainer.

"It was disappointing, but that's jumps racing for you. He just screwed in the air a bit - and that was that."

It proved to be a disappointing afternoon for Channon, with Mister Whitaker - winner of the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase at last year's Festival - pulling up when co-favourite for the Ultima Handicap Chase.

"He didn't jump well on that dead ground," Channon added.

"We've not made any plans for him yet. He came back with quite a nasty cut, so we'll see how he is in the next week or so."