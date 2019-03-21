Mildmay plan for Kildisart

Kildisart (left)

Ben Pauling will step Kildisart up in trip at Aintree after a creditable fourth-placed finish in the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last week.

The seven-year-old finished just out of the places behind old rivals Defi Du Seuil and Lostintranslation - and Pauling senses that at the highest level Kildisart will be better suited to three miles.

Aintree offers him the perfect opportunity in the Mildmay Novices' Chase.

"He'll go for the three-mile novice chase," said Pauling.

"He's been a superstar this year. He ran an absolute blinder, but I just feel that at the highest level he needs three miles and not two and a half.

"I think he'll be very competitive at Aintree."

Stablemate Bright Forecast, who finished a fine third to City Island in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, is finished for the season.

"He's come out of it really well, he's bouncing. But I won't be going anywhere with him - he's done his job," said Pauling.

"That was only his fourth ever start, and it was a phenomenal run from a very talented horse.

"I'm really looking forward to getting him over fences next year."