Dashel Drasher in action

Jeremy Scott could consider a trip to the Punchestown Festival for Dashel Drasher after he moved him on to a personal-best seasonal tally when completing a hat-trick in the Be Wiser Insurance Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

After victories at Chepstow and Ascot, the improving six-year-old made it three wins from his last three starts with a front-running four-length success in the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest, giving Scott his 31st winner of the campaign.

Scott said of the 5-2 scorer: "What I would have liked to have done was gone to Aintree for the two-and-a-half-mile novice, but on his last performance, as good as it was, his jumping was a bit sketchy.

"We thought we would go for something which was a lower-key target, and that (jumping) was much better.

"I think Aintree might be a bit quick and he wants easy ground. I'd love to go to Ireland and the timing would be right. If the ground is right it would be lovely to go over there, as I love a good road trip."

On his season in general, the Somerset trainer added: "I think at the beginning of the season we had horses that we felt we could win with and we have a really good team at home working with them."