Daryl Jacob riding Bristol De Mai

Nigel Twiston-Davies is keen on a crack at the Randox Health Grand National with top-weight Bristol De Mai - but has stressed a final decision rests with owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

The grey outran his 18-1 odds to finish a fine third in the Magners Gold Cup at Cheltenham behind Al Boum Photo.

It was only his third run of the season, having won the Betfair Chase at Haydock for a second time on his return and fallen in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Twiston-Davies - who has never lost faith in his eight-year-old - said: "No decision has been made yet. I'd have thought if he goes anywhere it would be the Grand National, well I hope it would, but I've not spoken to the owners.

"If we feel he is well enough we will probably go for the National."

He added of his Gold Cup run: "It was disappointing, as I thought he would win, but he didn't, so there you are.

"He was beaten by two better horses. I've said all along he was overlooked by a lot of people."

Bristol De Mai can be backed at 25-1 for the National, as money continues to pour in for favourite Tiger Roll, who is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner since Red Rum in 1974.

Gordon Elliott's diminutive chaser has looked better than ever this season and recorded a fourth win at the Cheltenham Festival last week. He is now just a 3-1 chance with William Hill.

"The gamble on Tiger Roll continues and is showing very little sign of slowing down," said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

"His price has been cut six times since winning at Cheltenham and we could see further cuts in the next few days."