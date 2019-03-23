Winx wins again at Rosehill

Winx

Winx extended her winning streak to 32 on Saturday with a fourth victory in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill.

In the process, the Chris Waller-trained mare made it a remarkable 24th Group One win.

Settled towards the rear through the early stages, Hugh Bowman's mount made effortless progress around runners and required only a brief shake of the reins a furlong and a half out before striding readily clear.

Winner of four Cox Plates, Winx is scheduled to have the final start of her glittering career in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 13.

And Waller is adamant he will not be tempted to seek a fifth Cox Plate.

"She's at her best and she's going to retire at her best. I think it's the best way to go out," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm sure she's know what's going on. Just a marvellous horse to work with and we owe it to her to be in this position."