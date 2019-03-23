All eyes on Amedeo return at Naas

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien is looking forward to seeing the long-absent Amedeo Modigliani return to action in the Devoy Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

Third behind esteemed stablemate Gustav Klimt on his racecourse debut at the Curragh in July 2017, the Galileo colt opened his account with a dominant display at the following month's Galway Festival.

Having spent the winter as a possible Derby contender, Amedeo Modigliani missed the entirety of his three-year-old season due to injury - but returns to competitive action for the first time in almost 600 days in this 10-furlong Listed contest.

O'Brien said: "He's in good form. Obviously he didn't run last year and he's just ready to start off.

"The better the ground, the better it would suit him. We're just trying to get him started and we think he will come on a lot from the run."

Amedeo Modigliani is one of eight runners for O'Brien on the opening day of the Irish Flat season.

The Ballydoyle maestro is pleased with the general well-being of his powerful string ahead of the new campaign.

He added: "We're happy with them, but they will come on plenty from their runs.

"They are just ready to start and we'd think, and hope, that they will improve plenty from their runs."

Amedeo Modigliani does not face a straightforward task, with the 106-rated Stellar Mass setting a lofty standard.

Other contenders in an eight-strong field include Jessica Harrington's four-time winner Still Standing and the lightly-raced Hazel Bay from Dermot Weld's yard.

Ellthea makes debut for Stack

New recruit Ellthea is one of three runners for trainer Fozzy Stack in the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

Although previously trained in Britain by Karl Burke, Ellthea actually has winning form at Woodlands Park - having landed the C.L. & M.F. Weld Park Stakes in September 2017.

She has since competed at Group One level on a couple of occasions and was last seen finishing a close-up third on what proved to be her final start for Burke, in a Listed contest in France last November.

Stack, who also saddles Hand On Heart and Iiex Excelsa, said: "They all seem to handle the ground and if they can pick up some black type we'd be delighted.

"Ellthea already has some good form in the book, so hopefully she lives up to that on Sunday.

"All the horses seem in good form. The next week or a fortnight will tell a lot about how forward they are."

The Austin Leahy-trained Drombeg Dream rounded off her 2018 campaign with successive wins at Gowran Park and Limerick and steps up to Group Three level on her seasonal reappearance.

"She's in good enough form - she seems in good order," said Leahy.

"She likes soft ground - she likes it heavy even."

Aidan O'Brien relies on Galway maiden winner Delphinia as he bids to claim a first victory in this race since Kitty O'Shea's triumph in 2005.

He said: "We're happy with her and she's doing everything nice.

"We think she will stay further and she's just ready to start.

"When she won in Galway there was an ease in the ground, so we're hoping she'll be OK with the going.

"She'll stay much further and she'll improve plenty also."

The standard is set by Dermot Weld's top-weight Yulong Gold Fairy, who ended last season with victory in the Concorde Stakes at Tipperary.

The nine-strong field is completed by Jim Bolger's Normandel, the Michael O'Callaghan-trained Rionach and Fresnel from Jack Davison's yard.

The latter was a 40-1 winner on her only previous start at Dundalk last month.

Davison said: "She's a filly who I've always felt had a bit of class, but I wanted to see it in black and white on the track.

"It wasn't a surprise to me to see her go and do what she did. I think she was 100-1 on the morning of the race.

"This is a massive step up, but she's going into the race in great form and I think she's up to it."

Irish Lincoln latest

Trainer Ado McGuinness was left ruing his luck after Tote Irish Lincolnshire regular Aussie Valentine was handed a tough draw for this year's renewal of the traditional highlight on the opening day of the Irish Flat season at Naas.

The eight-year-old filled the runner-up spot in three successive renewals of the fiercely-competitive handicap between 2015 and 2017 when trained by Paul Deegan, before finishing third on what was his first turf start for McGuinness 12 months ago.

Aussie Valentine has warmed up for a fifth Lincolnshire bid with successive placed efforts on the all-weather at Dundalk in February and is reported to be in rude health - but the fact he is drawn highest of all in stall 20 has tempered his trainer's enthusiasm.

McGuinness, who also runs Master Speaker, said: "Both horses are fit and well and should be fairly straight. This race has been the plan for both of them all year.

"Aussie Valentine is drawn out in 20, which is a huge disadvantage. He's been part of the Lincoln the last few years and this is the one day we didn't want a bad draw, but there's nothing we can do about it and we'll give it a whack.

"He's 7lb higher than last year, so we're claiming 7lb off his back (Gavin Ryan rides). He's in good order, but it's a huge ask from that draw.

"Master Speaker has a nice draw (six) and he's had a couple of nice pieces of work on the grass, so fingers crossed he'll run well."

Champion Hurdle-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has an interesting contender in Ciao.

The four-year-old is sent into battle just nine days after securing her second victory of the year at Dundalk.

"She's going to the races off the back of a win and is in good form," said Cromwell.

"She picked up a 7lb penalty for winning the last day and the handicapper only put her up 4lb, so she's effectively 3lb wrong.

"The ground is a bit of an unknown. I think she'll handle it, but we won't know for sure until we give it a go.

"She has a nice weight on her back and is fit and well and ready to take her chance."

Warnaq was a winner on her latest Flat start at this track, since which she has won over hurdles at Navan before falling at the final flight when already beaten at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Trainer Matthew Smith said: "She's fit and well and it's been the intention to run in this race for a while.

"She's two from four round Naas (Flat and jumps), so we know she likes the track and the ground won't bother her. She seems versatile ground-wise and trip-wise, soft ground is fine.

"It's a competitive race, but she's drawn well (stall five) and in good form, so we're hoping for the best."

The weights are headed by Jessica Harrington's dual course winner Marshall Jennings, with Joe Murphy's Insignia Of Rock and Jim Bolger's hat-trick seeker Theobald just a pound behind.

Richard Fahey is responsible for the three British-trained runners in Society Red, Crownthorpe and Calvados Spirit.